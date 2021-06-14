SSP Group’s (SSPPF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of SSP Group to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

SSP Group stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.76. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

