TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$68.78.

TRP opened at C$64.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.12.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4620807 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.31%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.24 per share, with a total value of C$29,117.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$182,042.61. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$56.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,116,692.36. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at C$4,854,193.32. Insiders have bought a total of 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,169,119 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

