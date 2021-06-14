Card Factory’s (CARD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock.
Shares of Card Factory stock opened at GBX 67.30 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £229.91 million and a PE ratio of 16.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.77. Card Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.
Card Factory Company Profile
