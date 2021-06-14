Card Factory’s (CARD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Card Factory stock opened at GBX 67.30 ($0.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £229.91 million and a PE ratio of 16.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 78.77. Card Factory has a 1-year low of GBX 30.10 ($0.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.83 ($1.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59.

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

