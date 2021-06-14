Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Raised to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.77 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,279 shares of company stock valued at $18,751,510 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after buying an additional 5,748,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

