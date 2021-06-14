Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 797,841 shares of company stock worth $8,641,337. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

