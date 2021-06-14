Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $210.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.10.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $193.02 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.56.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

