Critical Survey: Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $8.46 million 55.22 -$101.98 million ($4.97) -3.34 Nephros $8.56 million 10.70 -$4.77 million ($0.52) -17.67

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.7% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Acutus Medical and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 4 1 0 2.20 Nephros 0 0 2 0 3.00

Acutus Medical presently has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 49.31%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.06%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Acutus Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -1,079.68% -375.85% -67.94% Nephros -47.27% -30.24% -24.26%

Summary

Nephros beats Acutus Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. The company develops and sells water testing systems to provide actionable data on waterborne pathogens; and medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a 2nd generation hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with end stage renal disease. Nephros, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

