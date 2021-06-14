Zacks: Brokerages Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will report sales of $98.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.70 million and the lowest is $95.45 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $84.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $402.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $392.79 million to $420.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $431.76 million, with estimates ranging from $393.27 million to $466.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

TBK opened at $81.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $97.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

