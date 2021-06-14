RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on RTL Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.85 ($62.18).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

