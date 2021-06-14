Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €227.33 ($267.45).

FRA:ALV opened at €217.40 ($255.76) on Friday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €216.85.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

