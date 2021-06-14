Norcros (LON:NXR) Receives No Recommendation Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NXR stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 293.32. Norcros has a 12-month low of GBX 135.49 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 330 ($4.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £265.31 million and a P/E ratio of 17.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. Norcros’s payout ratio is 0.17%.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

