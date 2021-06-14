ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $75.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.43. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $76.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.2449 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

