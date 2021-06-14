The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PNTG opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.91. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 744.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,395,000 after buying an additional 1,066,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $16,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,162,000 after buying an additional 210,964 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the first quarter valued at $9,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

