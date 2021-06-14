Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on RSI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.
In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $13.79 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1,379.00.
About Rush Street Interactive
Read More: Preferred Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.