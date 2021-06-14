Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

APTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 131.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

