Analyzing ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & Realty Income (NYSE:O)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 24.67% 5.76% 1.07% Realty Income 20.51% 3.17% 1.71%

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $50.31 million 3.22 -$197.71 million ($15.09) -1.16 Realty Income $1.65 billion 15.92 $395.49 million $3.39 20.76

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ACRES Commercial Realty and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Realty Income 0 4 6 1 2.73

ACRES Commercial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $71.86, indicating a potential upside of 2.10%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Realty Income.

Summary

Realty Income beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Westbury, New York.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

