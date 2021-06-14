NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. William Blair also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.37.

NTAP stock opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 567,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of NetApp by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 380,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

