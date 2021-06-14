JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €24.95 Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.11 ($28.36).

Shares of CS opened at €22.41 ($26.36) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.05. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

