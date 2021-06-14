Analysts Issue Forecasts for RH’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.73. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.53.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $682.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 1 year low of $226.82 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $643.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in RH by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

