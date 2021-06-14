National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $14.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $441.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 42,142 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in North American Construction Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,524,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after buying an additional 73,397 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

