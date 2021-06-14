Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Increased by Analyst

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Navient in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.83. Navient has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

