BMO Capital Markets Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$55.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

PD has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.29.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$46.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$15.20 and a 12-month high of C$48.21.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -5.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.