Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) a C$20.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline to C$19.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$14.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.89.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline stock opened at C$20.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.62 billion and a PE ratio of 21.67. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$11.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.48.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.