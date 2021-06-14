North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.69.

TSE NOA opened at C$17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$503.82 million and a P/E ratio of 11.67. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.67.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,890. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $305,635.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

