Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOL. Barclays lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating and set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.33.

Shares of DOL opened at C$55.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.17. The firm has a market cap of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80. Dollarama has a one year low of C$44.45 and a one year high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 10.24%.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total value of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 in the last three months.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

