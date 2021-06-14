(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities upgraded (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. (BTA.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 179 ($2.34).

