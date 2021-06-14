National Grid (LON:NG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,026.77 ($13.41).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 918.60 ($12.00) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 917.74. The stock has a market cap of £32.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.83%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

