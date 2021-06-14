American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVD. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE AVD opened at $17.84 on Thursday. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $549.97 million, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.33.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 76.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,047,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after buying an additional 453,495 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at about $6,994,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 530.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 220,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,795,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

