Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ SUMR opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Summer Infant has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $28.21 million, a P/E ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 64.74% and a net margin of 0.24%.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $35,948.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summer Infant in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Summer Infant by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summer Infant in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Summer Infant by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

