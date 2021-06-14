Head to Head Review: ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) & MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

This table compares MakeMyTrip and ModivCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $163.44 million 18.32 -$55.64 million ($0.52) -55.77 ModivCare $1.37 billion 1.65 $88.84 million $6.95 23.21

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than MakeMyTrip. MakeMyTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ModivCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of ModivCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -34.10% -6.52% -4.99% ModivCare 2.63% 28.10% 10.22%

Risk & Volatility

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MakeMyTrip and ModivCare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 1 1 0 2.50 ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.52%. ModivCare has a consensus target price of $170.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.37%. Given MakeMyTrip’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than ModivCare.

Summary

ModivCare beats MakeMyTrip on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had 14 company-owned travel stores and approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, and small businesses. MakeMyTrip Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The company also provides in-home and on-site care optimization services, including comprehensive health assessments through a network of community-based clinicians and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.