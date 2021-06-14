Blue Water Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 14th (OTCMKTS:BLUWU)

Blue Water Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BLUWU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 14th. Blue Water Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Blue Water Acquisition stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. Blue Water Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Blue Water Acquisition by 7.8% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Blue Water Acquisition by 3,730.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Blue Water Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000.

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

