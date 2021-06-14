Short Interest in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Increases By 442.9%

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $837,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the last quarter.

CEV stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

