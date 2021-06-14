Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 433.1% from the May 13th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CBULF opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.51.

Get Gratomic alerts:

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. The company holds a 63% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas region of southern Namibia; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that include eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Gratomic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gratomic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.