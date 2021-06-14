Wunong Net Technology Company Limited’s (NYSE:WNW) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 14th

Wunong Net Technology’s (NYSE:WNW) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 14th. Wunong Net Technology had issued 5,999,910 shares in its public offering on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $29,999,550 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of WNW opened at $6.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09. Wunong Net Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $160.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNW. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Wunong Net Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Wunong Net Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Wunong Net Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited, a holding company, through its subsidiary Wunong Technology (Shenzhen) Co, Ltd offers online retail of foods products in China. It primarily sells green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. The company sells food products through its online retail store.

