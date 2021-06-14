$0.10 EPS Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.11. Ribbon Communications reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RBBN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $8.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $11.25.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.