Alfi, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 14th (NASDAQ:ALF)

Alfi’s (NASDAQ:ALF) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 14th. Alfi had issued 3,731,344 shares in its initial public offering on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $15,485,078 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
NASDAQ ALF opened at $3.51 on Monday. Alfi has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.60.
About Alfi
