iPower Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPW) Quiet Period To End on June 21st

iPower’s (NASDAQ:IPW) quiet period will end on Monday, June 21st. iPower had issued 3,360,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 12th. The total size of the offering was $16,800,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During iPower’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPW. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of iPower in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of iPower in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of iPower stock opened at $8.25 on Monday. iPower has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

