Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) Insider John D. Wright Sells 62,500 Shares

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP) insider John D. Wright sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £57,500 ($75,124.12).

TXP opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.74 million and a P/E ratio of -84.55. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 42.30 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

TXP has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Touchstone Exploration from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

