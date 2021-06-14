Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Decreased by Analyst

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APEI. Truist assumed coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

American Public Education stock opened at $28.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $528.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

