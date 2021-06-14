Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $149.57 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,645,743.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,574,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 705,818 shares of company stock worth $95,520,532. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

