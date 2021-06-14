Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.93). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

NYSE OXY opened at $28.33 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

