Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a sell rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.25.

Shares of QTRX opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.46. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,852 shares of company stock worth $3,225,455 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,928,000 after purchasing an additional 171,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after purchasing an additional 952,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,054,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

