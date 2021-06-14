Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunworks from $10.75 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of SUNW opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.50. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a negative net margin of 44.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Sunworks will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sunworks by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

