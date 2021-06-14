Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAVN. TheStreet cut shares of Raven Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ:RAVN opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.52. Raven Industries has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Raven Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

