Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of UPS opened at $203.20 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $99.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

