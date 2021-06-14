SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company.

SFTBY stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.37. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

