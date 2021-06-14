H&R Block (HRB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HRB opened at $26.19 on Monday. H&R Block has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

