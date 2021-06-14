ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CLIR stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of ClearSign Technologies worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

