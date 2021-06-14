ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CLIR stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.01 million, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of ClearSign Technologies worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
See Also: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.