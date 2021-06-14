Equal 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $59,939.00 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a total market capitalization of $999,006.42 and approximately $59,939.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00059511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00791226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00083987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.70 or 0.07962691 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

Equal (EQL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

