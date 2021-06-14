Vidulum (VDL) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $305,825.42 and approximately $143.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001285 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 234.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

